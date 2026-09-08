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Home / News / Business News / Delhi-HC to hear ANI's plea against OpenAI on September 14
Delhi-HC to hear ANI's plea against OpenAI on September 14
The news agency is seeking ₹2 crore in damages

Delhi-HC to hear ANI's plea against OpenAI on September 14

By Dwaipayan Roy
Sep 08, 2026
03:06 pm
What's the story

Asian News International (ANI), a news agency, has filed an appeal in the Delhi High Court against a single-judge order that denied interim relief in its copyright infringement lawsuit against OpenAI. The appeal is scheduled to be heard on September 14. The challenge is against Justice Amit Bansal's July 24 order, which ruled that OpenAI's storage of ANI's original works for training the large language models underlying ChatGPT, fell under the fair-dealing exception of the Copyright Act.

Legal argument

ANI to argue on commercial gain from AI training

ANI is expected to seek interim directions restraining OpenAI from storing or using its copyright-protected content.

The news agency is likely to argue that its original news reports are being used to train AI models for commercial gain, which shouldn't be protected as fair dealing.

In November 2024, ANI had sued OpenAI for allegedly using its copyrighted content without permission or payment to train ChatGPT.

Claims

News agency seeks ₹2cr in damages

ANI also accused ChatGPT of generating fake quotes and reports, attributing them to ANI.

The news agency is seeking ₹2 crore in damages and an order restraining OpenAI from using its work.

Meanwhile, Bennett, Coleman & Co Ltd (BCCL) has partnered with OpenAI to help readers discover journalism from BCCL publications through ChatGPT, while strengthening attribution and access to original reporting.

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Partnership

BCCL partners with OpenAI to strengthen attribution

Under the partnership with OpenAI, content from participating BCCL publications such as The Times of India and The Economic Times will be surfaced in ChatGPT when relevant to user queries.

This move is aimed at improving access to original reporting while ensuring proper attribution for the work done by journalists at these publications.

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