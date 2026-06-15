Vedanta eyes US relisting as it targets $100B India expansion

Investment strategy

US is an option for Vedanta's relisting

Agarwal, in an interview, said he envisions bringing $100 billion into India. He credited the company's growth to its listing in London and hinted at the US as a potential destination for Vedanta Resources's relisting. The company was delisted from the London Stock Exchange in 2018. "We have grown today only because of our listing in London... US is an option," Agarwal said.