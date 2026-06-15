Anil Agarwal says Vedanta split could create $100 billion businesses

Agarwal targets doubling Vedanta aluminum output

Agarwal wants to double Vedanta's aluminum output from 3 million metric tons to 6 million metric tons in just over 3 years (and hit 10 million metric tons eventually), while allowing for debt if needed.

He also aims to cut the group's debt down to $2 billion to $3 billion within 2 years and has big plans for steel production using resources in Karnataka.

For anyone watching India Inc., it looks like Agarwal is betting big on growth, but with a careful eye on financial health.