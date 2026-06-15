Anil Agarwal says Vedanta split could create $100 billion businesses
Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal thinks the company's plan to split into five separate businesses (aluminum, steel, oil and gas, power, and the fifth business) could make each one worth more than $100 billion.
He sees huge potential thanks to global demand and the scale of these industries.
Aluminum is especially at the heart of his growth vision.
Agarwal targets doubling Vedanta aluminum output
Agarwal wants to double Vedanta's aluminum output from 3 million metric tons to 6 million metric tons in just over 3 years (and hit 10 million metric tons eventually), while allowing for debt if needed.
He also aims to cut the group's debt down to $2 billion to $3 billion within 2 years and has big plans for steel production using resources in Karnataka.
For anyone watching India Inc., it looks like Agarwal is betting big on growth, but with a careful eye on financial health.