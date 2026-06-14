Anil Aggarwal's Vedanta to list 4 companies on June 15
Business
Vedanta Ltd. is splitting up, and four brand-new companies, Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, and Vedanta Iron & Steel, are making their stock market debut on June 15, 2026.
This move, led by Anil Aggarwal, is all about making things simpler and boosting shareholder value.
existing shareholders have received shares in these new companies based on a set ratio.
Aluminium oil gas power steel firms
Each new company now gets to focus on its own thing: aluminum production, oil and gas exploration and production, power generation, or iron ore and steel-related operations.
The idea is to give investors clearer choices and help each business grow faster by letting them do what they're best at.