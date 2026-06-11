Anil Ambani challenges NCLT order over alleged ₹1,200cr personal guarantees

Anil Ambani plans NCLAT appeal

Ambani plans to take this fight to the appellate tribunal, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

His spokesperson explained that the alleged guarantee was given in 2016 to help Reliance Communications pay off Chinese lenders, and stressed he didn't get any personal benefit from it.

They also pointed out these events happened before India's personal insolvency law even existed.