Anil Ambani's chats with Jeffrey Epstein leaked; Rahul Gandhi reacts
Business
Files released by the US Department of Justice show Anil Ambani, head of Reliance ADAG, exchanged messages via email and iMessage between February 2017 and May 2019.
Their chats covered topics like India-US defense deals and PM Modi's visits.
The news has drawn political heat, with Rahul Gandhi calling for answers from the government.
Epstein's criminal past raises questions
Ambani and Epstein talked about boosting India-US defense ties and global security issues, even mentioning figures like former Israeli PM Ehud Barak.
While Epstein shared contacts, he kept his distance from direct defense deals.
Given Epstein's criminal past, these connections have raised a lot of questions about business and political links.