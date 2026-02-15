Anil Ambani's chats with Jeffrey Epstein leaked; Rahul Gandhi reacts Business Feb 15, 2026

Files released by the US Department of Justice show Anil Ambani, head of Reliance ADAG, exchanged messages via email and iMessage between February 2017 and May 2019.

Their chats covered topics like India-US defense deals and PM Modi's visits.

The news has drawn political heat, with Rahul Gandhi calling for answers from the government.