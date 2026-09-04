Anil Chakravarthy named Adobe CEO, Shantanu Narayen becomes executive chair

Chakravarthy joined Adobe in 2020 and has been leading its digital experience business, so he knows the ropes.

The leadership change follows the recent exit of CFO Dan Durn (no replacement yet).

While Photoshop and Illustrator are still huge names, Adobe's shares have taken a hit lately, even though demand for its AI tools is up.

All eyes are on Chakravarthy to see how he steers the company through this new chapter.