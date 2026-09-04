Anil Chakravarthy named Adobe CEO, Shantanu Narayen becomes executive chair
Big changes at Adobe: Anil Chakravarthy is now the new CEO, taking over from Shantanu Narayen after more than 18 years as CEO.
Narayen isn't leaving entirely though; he'll move to executive chair.
This shake-up comes as Adobe faces more competition than ever, especially with AI making creative tools smarter and rivals like Figma and Canva stepping up their game.
Chakravarthy leads Adobe's digital experience
Chakravarthy joined Adobe in 2020 and has been leading its digital experience business, so he knows the ropes.
The leadership change follows the recent exit of CFO Dan Durn (no replacement yet).
While Photoshop and Illustrator are still huge names, Adobe's shares have taken a hit lately, even though demand for its AI tools is up.
All eyes are on Chakravarthy to see how he steers the company through this new chapter.