Anish Shah calls AI game changer as Mahindra scales AI
Business
Mahindra Group CEO and Managing Director Anish Shah is all in on artificial intelligence (AI), calling it a game-changer for how industries work and make decisions.
In his latest address to shareholders, he urged moving beyond small AI experiments to actually using it at scale: something Mahindra is already doing across its operations and customer platforms.
Anish Shah urges early AI adoption
Shah believes those who jump in early with AI will set the pace: "Those who move early and decisively will lead."
He also touched on big challenges like energy shortages and supply chain issues, saying they need clear thinking, not just caution.
Despite these hurdles, Mahindra aims high by staying bold and united as a team.