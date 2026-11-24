Anjali Sardana folds Pronto into U.S.-based company Provision Labs
Anjali Sardana, who started the instant home services startup Pronto, is now folding it into her new U.S.-based company, Provision Labs.
This move will connect Pronto to a bigger platform that uses real-world data for things like home services and manufacturing.
The deal should wrap up in the next few months.
Provision Labs seeks $40 million-$50 million funding
With this shift, Pronto goes from a standalone service to part of a larger physical AI ecosystem.
Sardana is also in talks to raise $40 million to $50 million for Provision Labs, with big-name investors like G Squared and Andreessen Horowitz showing interest.
Plus, buying Mumbai's Basilisk Industries will boost its hardware game and help build out hardware development and in-house post-processing models.