Pronto founder launches AI start-up Provision Labs in US
What's the story
Anjali Sardana, the visionary behind home services start-up Pronto, has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) venture called Provision Labs in the US. The company will focus on gathering real-world data to train and test AI systems for robotic and machine tasks. According to Economic Times, Provision Labs will collaborate with developers creating AI models for robotics and other practical applications.
Funding details
Investors back Sardana's new venture
Provision Labs is backed by a number of high-profile investors including Lachy Groom, Glade Brook, General Catalyst, and Bain Capital Ventures (BCV).
All four are also investors in Sardana's previous venture, Pronto.
The launch of this new venture comes as Pronto expands its use of wearable cameras in customers' homes for AI training data collection.
AI development
Focus on physical AI
Provision Labs, which is based in San Francisco, will focus on the data, evaluation, and deployment layer for physical AI.
The company's website says it aims to support the development of AI systems that can interact with objects and perform tasks in the real world.
Sardana is listed as founder and CEO of Provision Labs on its LinkedIn profile while continuing her role at Pronto.
Strategic alignment
Aligning with Pronto's efforts
Provision Labs's focus on data infrastructure also aligns with Pronto's efforts to capture household service sessions for AI training.
The home services platform had previously launched an opt-in initiative to record service sessions and use anonymized footage for training AI models.
This could potentially generate data relevant to systems designed to perform physical tasks, furthering the mission of both companies.
Business expansion
What is Pronto?
Founded in 2025 by Sardana, Pronto connects households with trained and background-verified professionals for services like cleaning, laundry, meal preparation, car washing, and gardening.
The firm has raised about $60 million to date.
In May 2026, Pronto extended its Series B funding round to $45 million with a fresh $20 million investment from Lachy Groom.
This brought the company's valuation to $200 million, doubling it in about a month.