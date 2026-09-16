Anjan Datta files Supreme Court petition against 0.4% UPI fee
A new Supreme Court petition is pushing back against the just-announced 0.4% fee on high-value UPI payments (above ₹2,000) made to businesses.
Filed by advocate Anjan Datta, the case argues that these extra charges could end up hitting regular people in the wallet if shops/merchants pass them along, basically clashing with UPI's free-for-all vibe.
Fee limited to P2M above ₹2,000
The new MDR rule kicks in from October 15, 2026, but here's the good news: it only applies to person-to-merchant payments over ₹2,000.
Everyday money transfers between friends or smaller purchases stay free, so about 96% of P2M transactions won't be touched by this fee.
The petition has named the Union government, RBI, NPCI, and the UPI & Services Steering Committee as respondents as it tries to keep digital payments accessible for everyone.