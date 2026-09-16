Anjan Datta files Supreme Court petition against 0.4% UPI fee

The new MDR rule kicks in from October 15, 2026, but here's the good news: it only applies to person-to-merchant payments over ₹2,000.

Everyday money transfers between friends or smaller purchases stay free, so about 96% of P2M transactions won't be touched by this fee.

The petition has named the Union government, RBI, NPCI, and the UPI & Services Steering Committee as respondents as it tries to keep digital payments accessible for everyone.