Ankush Wadhera says government support, AI demand lift India chips

With the AI boom driving up demand for GPUs and memory chips, India has seen nearly ₹1 lakh crore in investor interest under the second phase of the semiconductor scheme so far.

The government has pledged ₹1.27 lakh crore to back this growth, while companies like Applied Materials and Tata Electronics are making major moves.

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says he's confident India will soon have homegrown chipmakers, not just assembling chips but designing and building them too.