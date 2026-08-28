Annu Projects IPO subscribed 2.23 times by Friday afternoon

Shares were offered at ₹94 and ₹99 each, with 1,76,83,000 shares up for grabs.

Most of the funds raised will go toward working capital and buying new machinery, funding working capital requirements and capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of machinery or equipment, helping Annu Projects expand its work in the telecom, sewerage, gas pipeline and railway signaling verticals.

The IPO was managed by Mefcom Capital Markets Ltd. and Kfin Technologies Ltd. handled the paperwork.