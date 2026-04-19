Anonymous employee automated 60% workload using AI, fears telling manager Business Apr 19, 2026

A Reddit post is making waves after an anonymous employee revealed they used AI and some clever VBA tools to automate 60% of their team's major workload, making life easier for around 100 coworkers.

But instead of celebrating, the employee admits they're hesitant to tell their manager, saying, "I've automated the process... it will save 60% time," while fearing that if they tell their manager about this, they will just give them more work and not recognize it as an achievement.