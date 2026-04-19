Anonymous employee automated 60% workload using AI, fears telling manager
A Reddit post is making waves after an anonymous employee revealed they used AI and some clever VBA tools to automate 60% of their team's major workload, making life easier for around 100 coworkers.
But instead of celebrating, the employee admits they're hesitant to tell their manager, saying, "I've automated the process... it will save 60% time," while fearing that if they tell their manager about this, they will just give them more work and not recognize it as an achievement.
Reddit users debate automation and recognition
The story sparked a big conversation online. Many Reddit users shared similar experiences: some advised keeping quiet to avoid job cuts, while others pointed out that whether you get credit really depends on your company's culture.
The whole thing highlights how tricky it can be to balance using new tech at work with job security and getting recognition for your ideas.