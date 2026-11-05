Antala Industries IPO oversubscribed 12.2 times before BSE SME listing

Antala Industries's IPO just wrapped up with huge buzz: it was oversubscribed 12.2 times, meaning way more people wanted in than there were shares available.

Over six days, investors put in bids for 42.4 million shares while only 3.482 million were up for grabs.

Shares will start trading on the BSE SME platform from November 11, and allotment is expected to finish by November 6.