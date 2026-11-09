Antala Industries IPO oversubscribed 12.2x, BSE SME listing Nov 11
Business
Antala Industries is all set to hit the BSE SME platform on November 11, 2026. Their IPO, which wrapped up on November 5, was a big hit, oversubscribed 12.2 times.
But as of now, the gray market premium is at ₹0, so the stock might open close to its issue price cap of ₹66.
Institutional 66.72x, noninstitutional 37.38x subscriptions
Investors were clearly interested: institutional buyers grabbed 66.72 times their quota, noninstitutional investors went in at 37.38 times, and retail folks joined in too.
The company plans to use the ₹22.98 crore raised for working capital, purchasing machinery, and other business needs.
Shares were priced between ₹62 to ₹66.