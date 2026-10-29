Antala Industries opens SME IPO at ₹63-67 and seeks ₹23.33cr

Antala saw its income jump 49% in FY26 (year ended March 31, 2026) to ₹48 crore, and profits more than doubled to ₹4 crore.

Most of the IPO funds are going into working capital and new machinery, with a bit set aside for general business needs.

Founded in 2024 and with an integrated manufacturing facility in Rajkot, Gujarat, it focuses on industrial packaging products.

If you're thinking of applying, allotment happens on November 3, and the stock lists on BSE SME on November 5.