Antala Industries opens SME IPO at ₹63-67 and seeks ₹23.33cr
Antala Industries just opened its SME IPO, with shares priced between ₹63 and ₹67.
You can apply until Monday, November 2, if you're interested, but you'll need to go in for at least two lots (that's 4,000 shares), which will set you back about ₹2.68 lakh at the top price.
The company is aiming to raise ₹23.33 crore through this public offer.
Antala posts ₹48cr revenue ₹4cr profit
Antala saw its income jump 49% in FY26 (year ended March 31, 2026) to ₹48 crore, and profits more than doubled to ₹4 crore.
Most of the IPO funds are going into working capital and new machinery, with a bit set aside for general business needs.
Founded in 2024 and with an integrated manufacturing facility in Rajkot, Gujarat, it focuses on industrial packaging products.
If you're thinking of applying, allotment happens on November 3, and the stock lists on BSE SME on November 5.