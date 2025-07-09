Anthem Biosciences announces IPO price band
Anthem Biosciences is opening its IPO soon, with shares priced between ₹530 and ₹570.
The entire ₹3,395 crore offer is a sell-off by current promoters and investors, so the money raised won't go into the company itself.
If you're interested, mark your calendar—the subscription window runs from July 14 to July 16.
Strong financials and listing date
The IPO is being handled by big names like JM Financial and Citi. Shares are split up for different groups: 50% for institutional buyers, 35% for regular retail investors, and 15% for others.
Anthem has two modern facilities in Karnataka and plans to add another by early 2025.
Last year was strong—revenue jumped 30% to ₹1,844 crore and profits rose to ₹451 crore.
If all goes as planned, Anthem will be listed on BSE and NSE around July 21.