Anthem Biosciences announces IPO price band

Strong financials and listing date

The IPO is being handled by big names like JM Financial and Citi. Shares are split up for different groups: 50% for institutional buyers, 35% for regular retail investors, and 15% for others.

Anthem has two modern facilities in Karnataka and plans to add another by early 2025.

Last year was strong—revenue jumped 30% to ₹1,844 crore and profits rose to ₹451 crore.

If all goes as planned, Anthem will be listed on BSE and NSE around July 21.