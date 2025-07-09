Union Bank shares plunge following poor Q1 results
Union Bank of India's shares took a hit after its latest business update for FY26 showed the bank's loan growth slowing to just 6.8% year-on-year—the weakest in the last four quarters and part of a four-quarter streak of single-digit gains.
Investors aren't thrilled, with many now questioning how the bank will keep up in an increasingly competitive market.
Union Bank's loan book reaches ₹22.1 lakh crore
Union Bank's loan book reached ₹22.1 lakh crore this quarter, but that's only a modest bump from last year and much slower than before.
The news sent shares down nearly 6% to an intraday low of ₹141.54 on the NSE, marking three straight days of losses and a total drop of about 7%.
Even after a slight recovery, the mood around Union Bank remains cautious as everyone waits to see if it can bounce back.