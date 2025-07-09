Union Bank shares plunge following poor Q1 results

Union Bank's loan book reaches ₹22.1 lakh crore

Union Bank's loan book reached ₹22.1 lakh crore this quarter, but that's only a modest bump from last year and much slower than before.

The news sent shares down nearly 6% to an intraday low of ₹141.54 on the NSE, marking three straight days of losses and a total drop of about 7%.

Even after a slight recovery, the mood around Union Bank remains cautious as everyone waits to see if it can bounce back.