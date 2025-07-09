PC Jeweller's stock rises ahead of fundraising meeting
PC Jeweller is looking to raise money through a preferential allotment, with the board set to discuss details on July 10, 2025.
The move comes right after a standout Q1—revenues jumped 80% year-on-year, thanks to strong wedding and festival demand.
Jeweller aims to go debt-free by FY26 end
With 52 showrooms across India, PC Jeweller has already slashed its debt by over half in FY24-25 and trimmed another 7.5% in Q1 FY26.
The goal? To be completely debt-free by the end of FY26 and boost financial health for the long run.
Stock has zoomed 226% in last 1 year
After news of the fundraising plan, shares climbed 5.2%, bouncing back from a recent dip when the stock entered the ASM framework.
Over the past year, though, PC Jeweller's stock has soared an impressive 226%, showing strong momentum—even if some indicators suggest it might be overbought right now.