Big-Ticket IPOs set to invade Dalal Street Business Jul 09, 2025

India's IPO scene is buzzing for the second half of 2025—SEBI has just approved 72 firms to go public, with another 68 waiting in line and 80 more, including those using the confidential pre-filing route, beginning the regulatory process.

This surge points to a strong appetite for new listings and fresh opportunities in the market.