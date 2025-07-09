Big-Ticket IPOs set to invade Dalal Street
India's IPO scene is buzzing for the second half of 2025—SEBI has just approved 72 firms to go public, with another 68 waiting in line and 80 more, including those using the confidential pre-filing route, beginning the regulatory process.
This surge points to a strong appetite for new listings and fresh opportunities in the market.
Tata Capital, LG Electronics, NSDL among major upcoming IPOs
Investor demand is solid—70% of mainboard IPOs in early 2025 listed at a premium.
Big names like Tata Capital (₹17,200cr), LG Electronics India (₹15,000cr), and NSDL (₹3,421.6cr) are gearing up for major offerings.
The pipeline also features JSW Cement, Hero FinCorp, and Vikram Solar.
With steady participation from both retail and institutional investors, the stage looks set for another round of high-profile debuts.
What should you do?
If you're curious about investing or just want to keep an eye on India's financial scene, this wave of IPOs could bring fresh brands to your radar—and maybe even some new opportunities down the line.