Nifty Auto index gains amid positive market
The Nifty Auto index ticked up 0.39% to 23,946.85 on Wednesday morning, with MRF, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Eicher Motors pulling ahead—even as the auto sector faces its usual ups and downs.
Market update
If you're keeping an eye on stocks or just curious about market vibes, today's move shows that while some auto giants are doing well, others like Bharat Forge and Tata Motors slipped a bit.
It's a reminder that even in strong markets, not every stock is cruising—consumer trends and costs still shake things up.
Other stocks that are in focus today
Beyond autos, trading was lively for companies like JP Power and Vodafone Idea.
Some stocks hit fresh highs (shoutout to Synergy Green Ind), while others like Nectar Lifesciences dropped to new lows—so the market mood was upbeat but definitely mixed.