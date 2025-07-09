Next Article
Zepto nears $500 million fundraise at $7 billion valuation
Zepto, the quick commerce startup known for super-fast deliveries, is about to raise up to $500 million in fresh funding.
This new round could push its valuation to $7 billion—up from $5 billion last year.
Big names like General Catalyst and Avenir Growth are leading the charge, and the deal should wrap up within a month.
Zepto wants to stay mostly Indian-owned by next IPO
With this new funding, Zepto's ownership mix will shift a bit—Indian investors' stake may drop from 40% to around 35% as more foreign backers come in.
Still, Zepto says it wants to stay mostly Indian-owned by the time it goes public.
The extra cash also helps Zepto keep pace with tough rivals like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart as competition heats up.