Zepto nears $500 million fundraise at $7 billion valuation

Zepto wants to stay mostly Indian-owned by next IPO

With this new funding, Zepto's ownership mix will shift a bit—Indian investors' stake may drop from 40% to around 35% as more foreign backers come in.

Still, Zepto says it wants to stay mostly Indian-owned by the time it goes public.

The extra cash also helps Zepto keep pace with tough rivals like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart as competition heats up.