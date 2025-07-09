Next Article
PC Jeweller stock surges pre-board meeting
PC Jeweller's stock got a boost on Wednesday morning, jumping 5% to ₹18.88 after opening at ₹18 on the NSE.
The excitement? Investors are looking forward to an upcoming board meeting where the company is expected to talk fundraising plans—big news after a short pause in its recent five-day rally.
What's on investors' minds
With all eyes on the board meeting, there's a lot of curiosity about what financial moves PC Jeweller might make and how that could shape its future.
If you're thinking about investing, it might be smart to get some expert advice since things are moving fast and decisions from this meeting could really steer where the company heads next.