Grammarly can now fix your Spanish, German, French spelling errors

The new language support comes with paragraph-level rewrites for tone, style, and flow. Users can also translate text in-line into 19 languages. The company had previously tested these multilingual tools with a million people, receiving positive feedback. However, specific usage numbers were not disclosed. "Our customers have been asking for multilingual support," said Ailian Gan, Director of Product Management at Grammarly.

Growth trajectory

Future plans and user growth

Grammarly has come a long way since its inception, with 40 million daily active users as of May. The new language support is likely to boost this number even further. The company has also been on a launch spree, introducing new AI features and a revamped document user experience last month. It also plans to extend multilingual support to its AI features in the future.