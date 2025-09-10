Grammarly can now fix your Spanish, German, French spelling errors
What's the story
Grammarly, the leading writing assistant, has expanded its language support to include five new languages: Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, and Italian. The move comes as part of the company's effort to cater to a wider audience and meet customer demand for multilingual support. Along with detecting spelling errors, Grammarly also rewrites sentences and paragraphs in these languages for improved clarity and tone.
Feature expansion
Grammarly's multilingual tools
The new language support comes with paragraph-level rewrites for tone, style, and flow. Users can also translate text in-line into 19 languages. The company had previously tested these multilingual tools with a million people, receiving positive feedback. However, specific usage numbers were not disclosed. "Our customers have been asking for multilingual support," said Ailian Gan, Director of Product Management at Grammarly.
Growth trajectory
Future plans and user growth
Grammarly has come a long way since its inception, with 40 million daily active users as of May. The new language support is likely to boost this number even further. The company has also been on a launch spree, introducing new AI features and a revamped document user experience last month. It also plans to extend multilingual support to its AI features in the future.