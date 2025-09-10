How Tinder is making dating easier for you

Tinder is revamping its platform with the introduction of new "modes," aimed at enhancing user engagement and retention. The dating app has launched three modes so far: Double Date, College Mode, and a home screen revamp that includes a "For You" mode. These are essentially upgraded versions of existing features on the app. More dating modes will be added in the future, focusing on user interests and dating intentions.

Feature expansion Double Date mode's global expansion First introduced in June, the Double Date mode allows users to team up with a friend and match with other pairs. Initially limited to select regions, Tinder is now expanding this feature globally. Since its launch, user engagement has increased significantly, with a 25% rise in messages sent per match compared to traditional one-on-one chats.

Feature evolution College Mode enhances Tinder U experience The College Mode is an enhanced version of Tinder U, a feature launched in 2018. It allows college and university students to register with their educational email IDs and find potential matches on or near their campus. Last year, Tinder improved this feature by letting students add details such as graduation year, major, and clubs to their profiles. Now, College Mode lets students match with others anywhere.

Market response Gen Z's dating preferences driving changes Cleo Long, Tinder's Senior Director of Global Product Marketing, said Gen Z users have been looking for low-pressure ways to connect. She emphasized that user feedback has been instrumental in shaping these new modes. "We've heard our users loud and clear, and they're looking for better matches, not just more of them," Long stated.