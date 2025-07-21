Anthem Biosciences, Spunweb Nonwoven IPOs see strong demand on debut
Anthem Biosciences and Spunweb Nonwoven both kicked off their IPOs with big gains on Monday.
Anthem listed at ₹723.10—about 27% above its issue price range of ₹540-570—and saw its shares oversubscribed nearly 64 times, with huge interest from institutional investors.
Spunweb Nonwoven debuted at ₹151 on NSE Emerge, up 57% from its ₹96 issue price, showing strong demand for both companies right out of the gate.
What do these companies do?
Anthem Biosciences (founded in Bengaluru in 2006) helps global pharma and biotech firms with drug research, development, and manufacturing—think everything from new medicines to probiotics and enzymes.
Spunweb Nonwoven (launched in 2015) makes non-woven fabrics used in everyday items like bags, carpets, and doormats, focusing on quality you can count on.
Focus on innovative Indian firms
Both IPOs highlight just how much investor excitement there is for innovative Indian companies—whether they're working behind the scenes in healthcare or making products you probably use every day.