Anthem Biosciences, Spunweb Nonwoven IPOs see strong demand on debut Business Jul 21, 2025

Anthem Biosciences and Spunweb Nonwoven both kicked off their IPOs with big gains on Monday.

Anthem listed at ₹723.10—about 27% above its issue price range of ₹540-570—and saw its shares oversubscribed nearly 64 times, with huge interest from institutional investors.

Spunweb Nonwoven debuted at ₹151 on NSE Emerge, up 57% from its ₹96 issue price, showing strong demand for both companies right out of the gate.