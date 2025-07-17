Anthem Biosciences's IPO oversubscribed in 2025

How different investor categories fared

Big institutional investors led the charge, oversubscribing their portion by an eye-popping 183 times. Non-institutional buyers also piled in (44 times), while retail investors and employees saw more modest action.

Before going public, Anthem raised ₹1,016 crore from anchor investors. Shares were priced between ₹540-₹570 each, giving Anthem a valuation north of ₹31,800 crore—and there's already buzz about a possible 25% jump in price once trading starts.

One thing to note: all IPO proceeds go to existing shareholders; the company itself won't get fresh funds from this listing.