Anthem Biosciences's IPO oversubscribed in 2025
Anthem Biosciences's IPO just wrapped up and it was a total hit—investors bid for over 281 crore shares, even though only 4.4 crore were actually available.
The offer, which opened on July 14, ended up being subscribed nearly 64 times, thanks to excitement around the company's growth and the global push to move away from Chinese pharma suppliers.
How different investor categories fared
Big institutional investors led the charge, oversubscribing their portion by an eye-popping 183 times. Non-institutional buyers also piled in (44 times), while retail investors and employees saw more modest action.
Before going public, Anthem raised ₹1,016 crore from anchor investors. Shares were priced between ₹540-₹570 each, giving Anthem a valuation north of ₹31,800 crore—and there's already buzz about a possible 25% jump in price once trading starts.
One thing to note: all IPO proceeds go to existing shareholders; the company itself won't get fresh funds from this listing.