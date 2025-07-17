NTPC share price live updates: Weekly returns decrease

Trading was busy, with over 1.15 crore shares exchanged on Wednesday—so investors are definitely paying attention. Financially, NTPC has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and earnings per share at ₹24.16, which helps paint a picture of its current health.

Stock's performance over last 3 months

Looking back over three months, the stock is down about 4.7%, hinting at some short-term challenges.

Still, NTPC's six-month beta of 0.87 suggests it's been relatively steady compared to the broader market swings—something investors might want to keep an eye on going forward.