Anthopic nears $1 trillion valuation on private exchanges surpassing OpenAI
Business
Anthropic, the AI startup, is now valued close to $1 trillion in secondary markets, putting it ahead of OpenAI on private exchanges.
This jump is all about strong investor excitement and Anthropic's rapid revenue growth.
Even though OpenAI's official valuation sits at $852 billion, Anthropic's momentum has made its shares the hot new ticket.
Anthropic share offers reach $1.15 trillion
Offers for Anthropic shares have shot up to $1.15 trillion, way past a single recent valuation at $380 billion. Projects like Claude Code have helped fuel this surge.
Some buyers are even considering selling their own stuff just to grab some shares, showing just how wild and competitive the AI investment scene has become.