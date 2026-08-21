Anthropic adds Citigroup to top banks guiding its IPO
Business
Anthropic, one of the hottest names in AI right now, is set to add Citigroup to the banks working on its IPO.
After some serious competition among Wall Street banks, Citigroup would join Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan Chase to help guide Anthropic's public debut.
Anthropic has filed confidential IPO paperwork
Citigroup isn't new to Anthropic: it participated in a group of banks agreeing to a $2.5 billion revolving credit line with Anthropic last year.
Now, with Anthropic's revenue skyrocketing (annualized revenue has jumped more than sevenfold from its pace at the end of last year to more than $65 billion), the company has already filed confidential paperwork to go public this fall, possibly even before rival OpenAI.