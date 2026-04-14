Anthropic adds Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan to its board
Anthropic, an AI major, just brought Vas Narasimhan, the CEO of pharmaceutical giant Novartis, onto its board of directors.
The move is part of Anthropic's plan to make sure AI actually benefits people, not just companies.
Narasimhan's track record in getting over 35 new therapies approved is seen as a big plus for guiding Anthropic's mission.
Daniela Amodei praises Narasimhan's safety expertise
By adding Narasimhan, Anthropic hopes to balance business goals with public good, especially as AI gets more involved in areas like healthcare.
Co-founder Daniela Amodei said she values his rare skill in "Getting powerful new technology to people safely and at scale is what we think about every day at Anthropic. Vas has been doing exactly that for years. ", and believes his experience will help steer powerful AI tools toward helping humanity.