Anthropic aims for mid November 2026 IPO before Thanksgiving
Anthropic, the AI company making waves lately, is seeking to go public as soon as the middle of November 2026.
It could start pitching to investors the week of November 9, aiming to hit the stock market before Thanksgiving.
After delaying listing plans, this could be one of the biggest tech debuts of the year.
Investors value Anthropic $1.8 to $2T
Anthropic's IPO is seeking to go public while AI competition heats up (think OpenAI) and concerns about AI safety are in the spotlight after recent hacks.
Even so, investors are valuing Anthropic at a massive $1.8 trillion to $2 trillion. The company lost nearly $42 billion in 2025 but saw revenue skyrocket from $386 million to $4.6 billion, showing just how fast demand for its AI tools is growing.
If all goes well, this IPO could rival SpaceX's in size, a pretty bold move in today's market!