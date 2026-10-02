Anthropic announces Claude Corps fellowship for 1,000 early-career professionals
Anthropic announced the Claude Corps fellowship in June 2026, offering 1,000 early-career professionals a shot at using AI for good.
If selected, you'll spend a year working with nonprofits across the US (think organizations like YMCA and Goodwill) while earning an $85,000 salary plus benefits.
It's all part of Anthropic's big $150 million push to help nonprofits make more impact with AI.
Claude Corps eligibility and application deadline
You're eligible if you're 18 and older, have no more than two years of full-time work experience, and can work in the US
Applications close July 17, 2026.
Fellows get hands-on training from Anthropic and CodePath, mentorship opportunities, and access to an expansive Claude token budget for their projects.
The first group starts this October, with more cohorts rolling out in 2027, so there are plenty of chances to join in!