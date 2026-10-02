Anthropic announces Claude Corps fellowship for 1,000 early-career professionals

Anthropic announced the Claude Corps fellowship in June 2026, offering 1,000 early-career professionals a shot at using AI for good.

If selected, you'll spend a year working with nonprofits across the US (think organizations like YMCA and Goodwill) while earning an $85,000 salary plus benefits.

It's all part of Anthropic's big $150 million push to help nonprofits make more impact with AI.