Meet Amlan Mohanty, Anthropic's new policy chief for India

Anthropic , a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company, has appointed Amlan Mohanty to lead its policy efforts in India. The move comes as part of Anthropic's strategy to establish an early regulatory presence in one of the world's fastest-growing AI markets. Mohanty expressed his excitement about joining the frontier AI firm and praised its safety-first approach and rapid product development.

Career background Mohanty's experience in public policy Before joining Anthropic, Mohanty was a public policy counsel at Google from 2018 to 2022. He also served as a fellow at Carnegie India, a non-resident fellow at NITI Aayog, an associate fellow at the Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI), and visiting professor at the National Law School of India University.

Future outlook 'India is key to the future of AI' Expressing his views on AI in India, Mohanty said, "India is key to the future of AI—the scale, diversity and potential for impact are unmatched and what works well here can be replicated in other parts of the world." He added that what works well in India can be replicated elsewhere. "I'm excited to shape Anthropic's early presence in India and build trusted partnerships with government, industry and civil society," he said.

Advertisement