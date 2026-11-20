Anthropic becomes 1 of most-traded US stocks for Indian investors
Anthropic, the AI company, just became one of the most-traded US stocks among Indian investors right after its Nasdaq debut.
On November 19, it grabbed a huge 40% of international investments on INDmoney and 11% on Vested, both platforms that let Indians invest in US companies via GIFT City.
The buzz followed Anthropic's strong market entry, with shares jumping 34% from its $83 IPO price to open at $111.50.
Anthropic trades 7x NVIDIA on Vested
Trading in Anthropic's stock was seven times higher than NVIDIA's on Vested, showing just how hyped Indian investors were.
Most of the action happened fast: 84% of Anthropic trades on Vested took place within two hours of listing.
With average order sizes around $1,100, it's clear investors aren't shy about betting big on new tech players like Anthropic.