Anthropic, the AI company, just became one of the most-traded US stocks among Indian investors right after its Nasdaq debut.

On November 19, it grabbed a huge 40% of international investments on INDmoney and 11% on Vested, both platforms that let Indians invest in US companies via GIFT City.

The buzz followed Anthropic's strong market entry, with shares jumping 34% from its $83 IPO price to open at $111.50.