Anthropic blocks foreign access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5
Business
Anthropic has blocked foreign users (including Indians) from accessing its top models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5. This move came after a government order citing a US export-control directive.
It's made people question how much countries depend on American tech and whether it's time to build their own AI systems.
Pratyush Kumar urges India AI investment
Pratyush Kumar, CEO of Sarvam AI, called this a moment of reckoning for nations relying on outside technology.
He urged India to invest in its own AI infrastructure and talent, warning that advanced tools could soon be limited to governments or strategic partners only.
The reliance on externally controlled systems exposes organizations to abrupt disruptions enforced by governments or operators, he said.