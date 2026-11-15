Anthropic buys Coefficient Bio for $400 million to accelerate drug discovery
Anthropic, the AI company, is making a big move into healthcare by buying Coefficient Bio, a tiny biotech startup with fewer than 10 people, for $400 million.
This deal is all about using AI to speed up drug discovery and scientific research, with Coefficient Bio's team joining Anthropic's healthcare and life sciences group.
Stanton and Frey founded Coefficient Bio
Coefficient Bio was launched just eight months before the deal by Samuel Stanton and Nathan C. Frey, both of whom worked at Genentech's Prescient Design before this.
Its expertise could help strengthen Anthropic's capabilities in life sciences and drug discovery.