Anthropic CEO in India this week: What's on the agenda

Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic, will be in India this week to meet with public officials and enterprise partners. His visit is part of Anthropic 's plans to establish its first office in India, located in Bengaluru, in early 2026. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to tap into the rapidly growing AI ecosystem and meet the demand for its Claude AI platform.

Visit details Amodei's visit to India Amodei's visit to India is a major step in Anthropic's expansion plans. He may meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cabinet ministers during his stay. The CEO said, "India's AI ecosystem will play a central role in how AI develops globally and democratically." He added that they are looking forward to collaborating with Indian organizations to scale beneficial AI for everyone.

Market potential India's innovation ecosystem Paul Smith, Chief Commercial Officer at Anthropic, highlighted the potential of India's innovation ecosystem. He said, "We see remarkable promise in India's innovation ecosystem - the vibrant start-up and developer communities alongside Indian enterprises are building solutions that impact millions of lives globally." India is the second-largest market for Anthropic's Claude AI, after the US. A large portion of Claude's usage in India is for technical and programming-related tasks such as mobile UI development and web app debugging.