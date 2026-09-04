Anthropic, Claude AI developer, locks $15B credit facility before IPO
Business
Anthropic, the team behind the Claude AI chatbot, is locking in a massive $15 billion credit facility just as it gets ready to go public.
Big names like Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Citigroup are backing the deal.
This new funding is way above last year's $2.5 billion loan and even beats its roughly $10 billion target.
Anthropic expects over $65B annualized revenue
Anthropic's revenue has skyrocketed: it's now expecting over $65 billion in annualized revenue, which is up more than sevenfold from its pace at the end of last year.
With more banks like Barclays and Bank of America on board and the US IPO scene heating up again, Anthropic seems set for a major debut.