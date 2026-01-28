Anthropic doubles fundraising target to $20B as investors rush in
Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI and Claude Code, just doubled its fundraising goal from $10 billion to $20 billion because investor demand was off the charts.
This follows a huge $13 billion raise last September at a $183 billion valuation, with investors such as Sequoia Capital, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund (GIC) and Coatue.
Who's investing?
Major players are lining up: Coatue Management and Singapore's GIC are listed as expected participants.
Sequoia Capital is also joining in.
Growth and what's next
The company is rumored to be gearing up for an IPO in 2026—so keep an eye out if you're interested in where AI is headed next.