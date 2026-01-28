Anthropic doubles fundraising target to $20B as investors rush in Business Jan 28, 2026

Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI and Claude Code, just doubled its fundraising goal from $10 billion to $20 billion because investor demand was off the charts.

This follows a huge $13 billion raise last September at a $183 billion valuation, with investors such as Sequoia Capital, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund (GIC) and Coatue.