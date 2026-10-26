Anthropic files for IPO on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026 with investor pitch the week of Nov. 9, 2026
Business
Anthropic, the team behind the popular Claude AI chatbot, is filing for an IPO on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.
It is hoping to ride its recent success and maybe even pull off a debut as big as other major tech companies.
The official pitch to investors kicks off the week of Nov. 9, 2026.
Anthropic faces market and safety scrutiny
Anthropic's move comes at a tricky time: lots of companies are delaying IPOs because of tough market conditions, and there is extra attention on AI safety after some high-profile hacks.
Still, Anthropic is pushing ahead.