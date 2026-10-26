Anthropic files Nasdaq IPO under 'ANT' with potential $2T valuation
Business
Anthropic, the team behind the Claude AI chatbot, just filed to go public on Nasdaq with the ticker "ANT."
If things go as planned, they could end up valued at an eye-popping $2 trillion, possibly topping SpaceX's record.
The filing follows a quiet SEC review earlier this year.
Anthropic loses $80.7B amid safety debate
Despite all the buzz, Anthropic's finances are shaky: they lost $80.7 billion in the first half of 2026 while making just $16.3 billion in revenue. Investors are worried about a possible AI bubble.
Meanwhile, CEO Dario Amodei has called for third-party safety checks at top AI labs to manage risks, a move that's sparked some debate in the industry.