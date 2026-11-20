Anthropic founder to back $1,000 Trump accounts for 2025-2028 births
A founder of Anthropic, a major AI company, is set to make a big donation to the Trump Accounts, a government program giving $1,000 investment accounts to Americans born between 2025 and 2028.
The idea is to help young people start learning about money early on.
Anthropic funding win enables donation
This donation follows Anthropic's massive funding win on November 19, 2026. Thanks to this financial boost, the company can now support programs like the Trump Accounts.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted how tech leaders are using their success to back projects that benefit society and encourage early financial inclusion.