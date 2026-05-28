Anthropic hires Sangeeta Bavi to lead India startup and growth

India is Claude's 2nd-biggest market

India is already Claude's second-biggest market, making up about 7.2% of global usage. Anthropic plans to open its first Bengaluru office to support local teams and expand further.

Bavi joins a growing leadership team in India, part of Anthropic's push to become a bigger player in the country's fast-growing AI scene.

As Bavi puts it, "Founders have always held a special place in (my heart)," she wrote. "Their ambition, resilience and belief that they can change the world have taught me more than any other form of learning. That's why joining Anthropic as Head of Digital Natives, Startups & Growth, India feels deeply meaningful."