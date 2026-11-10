Anthropic hosts Friday IPO chat with Dario Amodei, Jamie Dimon
Anthropic, the AI startup behind Claude, is gearing up for its massive stock market debut, and it's making it a bit of an event.
This Friday, Anthropic co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei will chat live with JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon to talk about its upcoming IPO.
The company is aiming for a Nasdaq listing before Thanksgiving and wants to get everyone hyped with this livestream.
Anthropic could be valued $1.1-$1.3 trillion
JPMorgan is leading the charge on getting shares into the hands of everyday investors, possibly setting aside 15% to 20% just for them.
Citigroup is handling things internationally, while Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are also on board.
If all goes as planned, Anthropic could be valued between $1.1 and $1.3 trillion, easily outpacing SpaceX's offering size, making this one of the most talked-about tech listings of the year.