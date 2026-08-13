Anthropic poised to make its largest acquisition yet
What's the story
Anthropic PBC is reportedly in talks to acquire artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Decart AI. The deal, if finalized, could be worth around $6 billion, according to Bloomberg. However, the negotiations are still ongoing and may not necessarily lead to a final agreement. If successful, this would be Anthropic's largest known acquisition to date ahead of its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO).
Tech advantage
Decart's software optimizes chip performance for AI model training
Decart's software is designed to make AI model training more cost-effective by optimizing chip performance.
This tech could be a game-changer for Anthropic, allowing its current infrastructure to handle greater demand.
The acquisition would also see Decart's team join Anthropic's inference and performance organization, further strengthening their capabilities in the field of AI.
Funding details
Decart raised $300 million in funding back in May
In addition to its work with AI developers, Decart also specializes in generative video.
The company uses world models to instantly alter live video feeds, a testament to its high-quality infrastructure talent.
Back in May, Decart raised $300 million in a funding round led by Radical Ventures with contributions from NVIDIA Corp. Atreides Management, Valor Equity Partners and Adobe Ventures.