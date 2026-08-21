Anthropic India's Irina Ghose urges CEOs to deploy AI strategically
Anthropic India's managing director, Irina Ghose, is encouraging Indian CEOs to think bigger with AI, using it for real business challenges instead of just routine jobs.
Speaking at the Economic Times World Leaders Forum, she called for "Use it for yourself to build things, not just ask questions," and suggested forming special teams to tackle tough problems with AI.
AI investments $2.6-2.8 billion, limited results
Ghose spotlighted ongoing projects with Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, NPCI, IISc (for antivenom), and Digital Green (for farmers).
Indian companies currently invest around $2.6-2.8 billion in AI, but most aren't seeing big results yet.
To really unlock AI's potential, experts say companies need to rethink workflows and help workers adapt, especially in sectors like banking and healthcare where innovation could make a huge difference.