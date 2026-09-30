Anthropic IPO hype lifts European tech and Nasdaq futures
European tech stocks and Nasdaq futures got a boost Tuesday, all thanks to the hype around AI company Anthropic's upcoming IPO.
The STOXX 600's tech sector hit a six-week high, and even chipmakers like Micron and AMD saw early gains.
If reports are right, Anthropic could be valued at over $2 trillion, with plans to pour $518 billion into cloud, computing and infrastructure.
Investors wary of oil, bond yields
Despite the tech excitement, investors are still wary about elevated oil prices and bond yields, with the latter linked to global tensions and soaring debt issuance from governments and global AI companies.
French 10-year bond yields are near their highest since 2008, while US yields stay elevated too.
Meanwhile, everyone's watching for a US job openings report that could hint at what the Fed does next on interest rates.