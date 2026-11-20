Anthropic, an AI startup launched by former OpenAI employees, just pulled off a historic IPO, becoming well over a trillion dollars after shares opened at $111.5 each.

This huge leap has made all seven co-founders multibillionaires overnight, with each holding about $27 billion in shares.

Dario and Daniela Amodei are the most recognized faces, but the entire founding team played a big part in this success.