Anthropic IPO opens at $111.5, founders hold about $27B each
Anthropic, an AI startup launched by former OpenAI employees, just pulled off a historic IPO, becoming well over a trillion dollars after shares opened at $111.5 each.
This huge leap has made all seven co-founders multibillionaires overnight, with each holding about $27 billion in shares.
Dario and Daniela Amodei are the most recognized faces, but the entire founding team played a big part in this success.
Anthropic founders occupy varied roles
Jack Clark went from journalist to billionaire and now leads the Anthropic Institute, focusing on how AI impacts society.
Tom Brown keeps Anthropic's data running smoothly as chief compute officer.
Meanwhile, Jared Kaplan and Sam McCandlish, who have deep backgrounds in physics, helped drive key research that put Anthropic on the map.
Together, this diverse crew has shaped one of tech's biggest stories of the year.